HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui students have returned to class, a little over a week since wildfires devastated the Valley Isle.

Hawai’i Public Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said he’s “getting feedback from some of our Principals in central Maui. It went well. We welcomed not only our Central Maui students back to school, but some of our West Maui students who have enrolled at Central Maui schools.”

The Hawai’i Department of Education is providing accommodations and services for affected keiki.

“We have liaisons visiting the shelters, providing information and resources for our DOE staff,” said Hayashi. “There’s in-person counseling available in Central and West Maui, 24/7 assistance by phone through HMSA.”

Mental health services are available for students and can be found through the Hawai’i DOE website.

“It’s important that as our school communities continue to heal from this tragedy, that we offer mental health support to our students and employees. And we’ll continue to do so moving forward,” said Hayashi.

He said there are still DOE staff members and students who remain unaccounted for.

“We were able to account so far for the vast majority of our employees,” he said, though added that spotty cell service on Maui is making it difficult to account for each employee and student.