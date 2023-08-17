HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, Aug. 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. It’s a day to patronize local area thrift stores; and hopefully, get them into your regular circulation of consumption.

There are many reasons to utilize thrift stores. They aren’t only for students or hipsters. And it’s a cheaper way to support local.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Thrift shops are a great way to ease the consumption of newly made products that often carry hefty carbon footprints and/or human enslavement with them. It is consumerist recycling at its best.

Thrift shops are also an excellent way to help folks that have been impacted by the fires on Maui. Most of the thrift stores listed below have websites, which make it easy to purchase locally.

So, if you’re on the mainland or a neighbor island, take note of the weblinks below. You can always purchase close to home and ship as well.

Charity thrift stores

On Oʻahu:

Goodwill Store and Donation Center is located on South Beretania Street in the Maikiki area. On Friday, Sept. 1, the Kaimuki location will be reopening.

Salvation Army Thrift Stroes have three locations sprinkled throughout Honolulu.

Habitat for Humanity has two locations in the Kalihi and Makiki areas.

Central Union Church Thrift Shop is located in the Mōʻiliʻili area.

Assistance League of Hawaii Thrift Shop is located in the Maikiki area.

Hidden Treasures at the Mōʻiliʻili Community Center is located near the University of Hawaiʻi.

University of Hawaiʻi’s Women’s Campus Club Thrift Shop is located on UH Mānoa’s campus.

On Hawaiʻi Island:

Salvation Army Thrift Store is located in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center is located in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

Habitat for Humanity is located in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

On Kauaʻi:

Kauaʻi Humane Society: Blooming Tails Thrift Store is located in Līhuʻe. There is a Kathleen’s Thrift Shop nearby.

On Maui:

Salvation Army Thrift Store is located in in Kīhei.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center is located in Kahului.

Habitat for Humanity is located in Kahului.

Secondhand Heaven is located in Makawao.

St. Joseph Thrift Shop is located in Makawao.

Paia Consign & Thrift for Charity is located in Pāʻia.

St. Rita Church’s Thrift Shop is located in Haʻikū.

These locations are on Maui, but there are not weblinks: Trinity Treasures and Ka Mana’olana Thrift Store are located in Kihei. Po’okela Church Thrift Tent Shop is located in Makawao. Hale Makauli’i Thrift Shop is located in Haʻikū.

For profit thrift stores/consignment stores

On Oʻahu:

Milano Boutique is located in the Mōʻiliʻili area.

Paris Station is located in the Ala Moana area.

Eco Town Select is located in the Ala Moana Center.

Plato’s Closet is located in the Makiki area.

The Consignment Center Honolulu is located in the Mōʻiliʻili area.

Harbor’s Vintage is located in the Maikiki area.

Sweet Enemy Clothing is located in the Mōʻiliʻili area.

Keiki to Kieki is located Moʻiliʻili area.

Modern Hawaii is located in the Kakaʻako area.

Reuse Hawaii is located in the Kakaʻako area.

On Hawaiʻi Island:

Chris’s Consignment is located in Hilo.

Iolani Furniture is located in Hilo.

Smith’s Appliances is located in Hilo.

These locations are in Kailua-Kona, but there are not weblinks: Memory Lane Thrift Store, 4Good Thrift, Full Circle Thrift Shop, Treasure Junktion and Memory Lane Furniture.

On Maui:

Rainbow Attic is located in Kīhei.

C.U.T. Market is located in Wailuku.

Cornerstone Consignment is located in Makawao.

Revive ReSale Boutique is located in Makawao.

Maui Second Chance Furniture is located in Kula.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, while you’re out there this weekend, pop by a thrift store. You can support local workers and you may find some useful things to send to those impacted by the fires on Maui.