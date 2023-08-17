HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, Aug. 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. It’s a day to patronize local area thrift stores; and hopefully, get them into your regular circulation of consumption.

There are many reasons to utilize thrift stores. They aren’t only for students or hipsters. And it’s a cheaper way to support local.

Thrift shops are a great way to ease the consumption of newly made products that often carry hefty carbon footprints and/or human enslavement with them. It is consumerist recycling at its best.

Thrift shops are also an excellent way to help folks that have been impacted by the fires on Maui. Most of the thrift stores listed below have websites, which make it easy to purchase locally.

So, if you’re on the mainland or a neighbor island, take note of the weblinks below. You can always purchase close to home and ship as well.

Charity thrift stores

On Oʻahu:

  • Hidden Treasures at the Mōʻiliʻili Community Center is located near the University of Hawaiʻi.

On Hawaiʻi Island:

On Kauaʻi:

On Maui:

  • These locations are on Maui, but there are not weblinks: Trinity Treasures and Ka Mana’olana Thrift Store are located in Kihei. Po’okela Church Thrift Tent Shop is located in Makawao. Hale Makauli’i Thrift Shop is located in Haʻikū.

For profit thrift stores/consignment stores

On Oʻahu:

On Hawaiʻi Island:

  • These locations are in Kailua-Kona, but there are not weblinks: Memory Lane Thrift Store, 4Good Thrift, Full Circle Thrift Shop, Treasure Junktion and Memory Lane Furniture.

On Maui:

  • Maui Second Chance Furniture is located in Kula.

So, while you’re out there this weekend, pop by a thrift store. You can support local workers and you may find some useful things to send to those impacted by the fires on Maui.