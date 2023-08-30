The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Biden-Harris Administration announced funding to “harden Hawaiʻi’s electric grid, improve service, limit damage during future events, and help prevent failures in the future that could lead to severe events.”

The funding, $95 million, is provided by the Department of Energy through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding will strengthen transmission lines across the state, including two on Maui; replace wooden poles with those made with a fire-resistant material; and removal of hazard trees, among many other projects.

The White House said that the “investment will help reduce the likelihood of outages, reduce restoration times following outages, reduce risk of wildfire events, and increase grid operational resilience.”

Individuals impacted by the fires can register for assistance on FEMA’s website or call (800) 621-3362.