HONOLULU (KHON2) — Among the stories of pain and tragedy on Maui, there are also reports of joy and relief.

Seventy-four-year-old Bill Seidl left his home in Lahaina and hid from the flames inside the Lahaina Cannery Mall, which also burned down.

His daughter, who lives in California, said Seidl was stuck in the building without food and water for two days. She said when he finally got out, he was able to take a shuttle to a shelter.

“He said he was on the Front Street side entrance. I know he said it was hard to breathe, but there was a lot of ash and smoke. He’s still coughing it up. I’m just so happy, as my dad says, he’s one of the lucky ones,” said Cassie Seidl.

Cassie said her dad is now staying in a tent at a friend’s yard. But she’s working with the different agencies to find him housing.