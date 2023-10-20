HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of missing person cases following the Lahaina wildfire continues to drop, according to the Maui Police Department’s weekly list of unaccounted for.

As of Friday, Oct. 20, 6 individuals remain unaccounted for — a slight decrease from 7 names listed in the previous week.

To file a missing person report for an individual you believe should be on the unaccounted for list contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing person report.

Family members on Maui who believe an individual is still unaccounted for and want to provide a DNA sample can call 808-270-7771. Those outside of Maui can contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or reach us at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide a DNA sample.