HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dust screens started getting installed on Aug. 16 to protect drivers from debris flying across Honoapiilani Hwy. and the Lahaina Bypass.

The DOT continues installing the dust screens and said that it will eventually stretch more than five miles.

This work will allow continued safe access to West Maui, while recovery crews continue their work in the area.

The project is estimated to cost $2.4 million, funding that was made available to the DOT through a quick-release emergency relief fund from the Federal Highway Administration.

DOT stated the dust screens will remain until further notice and they will maintain the screens.

Access to Honoapiilani Highway is open to all motorists between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. only West Maui residents, first responders and those that work in West Maui will be allowed access.