HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a new map released by the County of Maui, estimates show the extent of the damage in Lahaina. Those estimates were made based on visual inspection of satellite imagery and open source images.

An estimated 2,170 acres burned in the Lahaina area and an estimated 2,719 structures were exposed to the fire. Of those exposed structures 86% were residential and 2,207 structures were damaged or destroyed.

The map further estimates a need to shelter 4,500 which is estimated to need 3,560 gallons of water and 9,000 meals a day.

Gov. Josh Green asked rental owners to house displaced residents, stating on Wake Up 2Day that he would change the rules, as needed. Maui Economic Opportunity is currently taking an inventory of available housing to meet the needs of displaced residents. Those able to help can email debbie.cabebe@meoinc.org.