HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of missing person cases following the Lahaina wildfire continues to drop, according to the Maui Police Department’s weekly list of unaccounted for.

As of Friday, Sept. 22, the number of persons unaccounted for decreased to 22 individuals — a decrease from 31 names listed in the previous week.

Over 3,200 individuals were reported unaccounted for since the beginning of that horrific day. The FBI has determined at least 2,779 of those personnel to be safe and the number of missing persons has continued to decline weekly.

As for the remaining missing personnel, MPD is asking for the public’s help to locate them.

If you recognize a name and have information on that person that may help locate them, the FBI asks that you contact them at 888-814-7693 or click here to head over to their website.

If you would like to identify a missing person who should be added to the list, contact MPD at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing persons report.

If you live on Maui and are an immediate family member of an individual who is still unaccounted for you can provide a DNA sample on Maui to assist with the identification process. Contact 808-270-7771 for more information. For those living outside of Maui contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.