HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of fatalities from fires on Maui continues to climb and as of Saturday evening, the Maui Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of only two of them.

MPD said entrance into parts of Lahaina remains restricted. Within some of these restricted sites lay what’s left of people whose lives were taken by a fire that ripped through their town.

“When we find these families and our friends — the remains we are finding is through a fire that melted metal.” John Pelletier, MPD Chief

The update from MPD came in during a press conference on Saturday. Alongside the chief were Gov. Josh Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and federal authorities.

With the governor stating that the number of confirmed fatalities will continue to rise, MPD said more help has arrived for their search-and-rescue operations.

MPD said only 3% of the area has been searched with the use of cadaver dogs.

“We got 12 more dogs on the way today we just made that — I just made that request. FEMA made that happen on their way,” Pelletier added. “But think about how hot and how humid it is and we can only go as fast as that animal can go.”

In order to properly identify loved ones, MPD is urging those searching for a family member to go to the Family Assistance Center.

“We have to do rapid DNA to identify them. Every one of these 89 are John and Janes Does,” said Pelletier.

The Family Assistance Center opened Thursday at the Kahului Community Center. The center is located at 275 Uhu St. and will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, some residents of West Maui were finally allowed access back into their homes. However, just hours after, MPD reclosed the roadway for the day due to violations that were being broken.

And so when you have 200 people running through the scene yesterday — and some of you that’s what you’re stepping on. And I don’t know how much more you want to describe that’s what you’re stepping on. Give us a little bit of time to contain that. John Pelletier, MPD Chief

MPD warned that anyone entering the disaster area is in violation of the second emergency proclamation signed on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Violators will be subject to a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.