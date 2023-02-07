HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tailgating on the island of Oahu isn’t only dangerous, according to the Honolulu Police Department [HPD] it’s unlawful.

Tailgating can lead to road rage, accidental accidents, traffic build up and more. HPD said driving too close to vehicles in front of you can be a recipe for disaster.

HPD said drivers should always leave a safe distance between their own vehicle and the vehicle ahead to allow for unexpected maneuvers such as sudden breaking or unexpected lane changes.

You can tell if you are at a safe distance by counting three seconds from when the car in front of you passes an object and you pass that same object. HPD gives the example of counting after passing a light post or tree along the highway.

You can be pulled over and given a citation in the county of Honolulu if HPD sees you tailgating the car in front of you.

The best way to avoid this citation is to slow down and make sure there is plenty of space between you and the car you are behind.

