HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sallytiana Tuifao has been charged with assault in the second degree.

The Honolulu Police Department arrested the 31-year-old woman on June 21 after, they said, she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in Waikiki around 1:10 a.m.

The 51-year-old victim was then transported to a trauma center where he was said to be in critical condition.

Tuifao remains in custody with bail set at $20,000.