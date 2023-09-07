File — The area where woman was shot by an arrow on Big Island on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding out who’s responsible for shooting an arrow at a woman on the Big Island early Wednesday evening.

The Hawaii Police Department said the incident happened in Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area’s main parking lot.

The 31-year-old female victim told police that while she walking up to her vehicle at the northern end of the parking lot she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

After realizing she had a large laceration on her left bicep, the woman immediately left in her vehicle and called first responders.

Police said when they arrived to meet the woman in the area of Kawaihae Road and Akulani Street, they noticed a crossbow arrow was lodged within the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Detective Cacique Melendez at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can provide tips through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.