MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Saturday, July 29.

The call came in around 10:56 pm and took EMS personnel to the Makaha area near Farrington Highway.

According to EMS, a female who is approximately 40 years of age was treated for stab wounds in her face and upper torse.

EMS said they needed to perform lifesaving treatment before they were able to transport the woman to a local trauma hospital in serious condition.