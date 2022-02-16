Woman murdered in Kapolei by suspect shortly after he was arrested and released for two assaults

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead after being attacked outside the Kapolei police station. The suspect, who was arrested Monday night for a separate assault, and released shortly before the deadly attack, is now in custody for murder.

The violent attack happened near the Kapolei police station doors. Within 24 hours before the attack, the suspect had already been accused of assaulting two other people, one of them a police officer.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a male standing over a female on the property grounds at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

HPD Interim Chief Rade Vanic stated, “a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive with severe injuries in front of the Kapolei police station. She appeared to be beaten and was taken to the hospital where she died.”

A tree trunk near the woman’s body was covered in blood. Sources said the suspect used it to beat her.

Gaffie Gnueterialti was across the street sitting in the park when it happened.

“I saw a fire truck come by and it stopped right in front of the police station and then an ambulance and another ambulance and some more cop cars sat there,” Gnueterialti said. “There was a big commotion for about 40 minutes or so.”

He said he didn’t know what happened, but said it was odd seeing so many emergency vehicles and cop cars with their lights on right in front of the police station.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Michael Kalama Armstrong, 35, was arrested for murder but has not yet been charged. Armstrong had also been arrested Monday night in a separate incident.

“He was being held at the police station so we could conduct our investigation,” Vanic said. “Charges were not filed so we released him pending investigation. Very shortly after release, he committed this crime.”

According to police, Armstrong had a prior felony conviction for possession of a prohibited weapon. His record also shows he was acquitted by reason of insanity for three other felonies in 2009.

Vanic said there are no indications that the victim and suspect knew each other.

“We are currently gathering surveillance video and body-worn camera video.”

Armstrong is currently in police custody.