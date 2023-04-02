PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported on Sunday, April 2 that there was a stabbing in the Pearl City area.

The stabbing, said EMS, took place in the vicinity of Leomele Street in Pearl City. The Honolulu Police Department said the stabbing incident occurred at approximately 2:13 a.m.

According to EMS, the victim was a 51-year-old woman. She was reported to have sustained lacerations to her left forearm as well as to the left side of her head.

EMS said they treated her at the scene for her injuries and then they transported her to a local area trauma facility in serious condition.

HPD said that a 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the stabbing with her arrest coming shortly after the stabbing at 2:22 a.m.

According to HPD, the victim and the suspect knew one another as acquaintances.

HPD said the incident began after the victim and the suspect became embroiled in an argument.

The argument then escalated into the suspect stabbing the victim multiple times in the arm and head.

When the suspect attempted to flee the scene of the alleged crime, HPD said their officers apprehended her as they were responding to the emergency call.

Police also said they were able to make a positive identification of the suspect, and they were able to identify and recover the weapon used in the stabbing.

HPD said they arrested the suspect and that she has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree. She is currently in custody.

Police said that they are investigating the stabbing incident.