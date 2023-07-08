HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded a 911 call on Saturday, July 8.

The call came in around 2:35 a.m. and led HPD officers to the Ala Moana area.

HPD reported that a traffic collision occurred on Kapiʻolani Boulevard and involved a moped.

The incident ended up being a hit-and-run case, said police.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section, a 32-year-old woman was driving a moped.

She was traveling westbound on Kapiʻolani Boulevard when she was struck by an unknown motorist who was making a left turn onto Keʻeaumoku Street.

Rather than stopping to assist the moped driver who had been struck, the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene, according to HPD officers.

While the hit-and-run driver sped away from the scene, the vehicle continued northbound on Keʻeaumoku Street.

This led to a witness being able to describe a white pickup truck as speeding away from the scene.

Back at the scene of the crime, the 32-year-old woman was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. HPD said that she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The most recent hit-and-run before this one took place on June 30. In this incident, a 42-year-old male moped driver was traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway.

He was struck by an unknown motorist and was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

According to HPD, this moped driver also was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.