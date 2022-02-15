Woman dies after being beaten in Kapolei, suspect arrested pending charges

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Feb. 15, around 7:30 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was assaulted on Kamokila Boulevard in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said police officers responded to a report “of a male standing over a female on the property grounds.” The suspect is believed to be 35 years old.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found an “unresponsive female who appeared to have been badly beaten,” according to HPD.

The Emergency Medical Services transported the female victim to the nearest hospital where she was pronounced dead.

HPD said the man was arrested at the scene on second-degree murder charges. He remains in custody pending further investigation.