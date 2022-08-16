HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged assault on Friday night in Waianae.

According to HPD, the suspect assaulted a 51-year-old female victim to an extent that caused life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was admitted.

Investigations then led police to arrest Oscar Kanoa, 43, on Sunday afternoon.

By Tuesday, HPD said they charged Kanoa with attempted murder in the second degree. His bail was set at $2 million.

If Kanoa posts bail he is under the condition to wear GPS tracking and be placed under house arrest.