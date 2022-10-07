Heavy police presence at the scene of a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sheridan St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sheridan St.

According to police, a man called 911 and someone was murdered.

When officers arrived at the scene an 81-year-old male confessed to killing a 76-year-old female.

The woman’s body was found in the apartment with fatal wounds and her pronouncement of death was made at the scene.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder.