HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead after allegedly being shot by a family member, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the Ewa Beach area on Friday, July 1.

HPD said the suspect called 911 to report he killed a family member.

Officers went to the scene and found a 46-year old woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of murder in the second degree.