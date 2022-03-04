HONOLULU (KHON2) — Charges are pending for a man arrested on suspicion of robbery and the kidnapping of a woman and her infant on Feb. 25.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said at around 10:40 p.m., a 32-year-old male suspect stole a parked vehicle with a 43-year-old woman and her infant child still inside.

The suspect reportedly pointed a pistol at the woman and drove a few blocks, according to HPD. When the suspect stopped the car, the woman and her infant were able to leave the vehicle.

On Feb. 3, police stated the suspect was located and arrested.

Honolulu police will continue to investigate this incident.