NOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was treated for a gunshot wound in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Hotel Street.

EMS officials said the woman, who is in her 30s or 40s, was treated and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation police closed Hotel Street between River Street and Maunakea Street.