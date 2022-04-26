HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department arrested and charged a Kailua-Kona woman with 16 drugs and firearms offenses.

Jennifer M. Conway, 44, was arrested Keāhole International Airport on Thursday, April 22.

With search warrants police looked at her luggage, vehicle and home.

Police found about 800 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 50 grams of suspected heroin, and approximately 2,700 fentanyl pills, two fraudulent identification cards, and an unregistered 45 caliber pistol.

Police said the recovered drugs have an estimated street value of $300,000.

Police said she was investigated for a month between Hawaii and Washington state.

Her bail was set at $425,250.