HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an abuse-strangulation case after a 29-year-old woman allegedly gouged someone’s eye during an argument in their vehicle.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 2, just before 6 p.m. in Makakilo.

According to police, the suspect restricted a 30-year-old woman’s airway, making it difficult for her to breathe. The suspect was also accused of gouging the victim’s eye, causing bodily injuries.

After a witness intervened, the suspect ran away from the crime scene, police reported. She was arrested at around 6:40 p.m. when she returned home shortly after the incident.

The 29-year-old woman is in custody for abuse-strangulation pending investigation.