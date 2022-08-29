HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was charged with one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Methamphetamine that was confiscated after being found in a carry-on at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy: Department of Public Safety)

Methamphetamine that was confiscated after being found in a carry-on at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy: Department of Public Safety)

Kaulukukui has since been released after posting a bail bond of $30,000 on Monday. She is set to appear in court on Sept. 26.