HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 70-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault in Moanalua.

Police said the incident happened at a hospital on Monday at 8:10 p.m. The suspect reportedly assaulted a 47-year-old female victim who was performing her duties as a registered nurse.

The suspect was upset with hospital employees over the discharge of another patient, said HPD.

The suspect was then arrested by police and charged with bail set at $500. Her offenses were originally classified as second-degree assault but HPD later reclassified it as third-degree assault.