HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman used a handgun to shoot at someone’s vehicle.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 31, in the Kakaako area.

According to police, a 58-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman got into an argument. When the man attempted to leave, the woman allegedly fired a shot at his vehicle.

She was later located and arrested that night for second-degree attempted murder.

She remains in custody pending investigation.