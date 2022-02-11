Witnesses scare suspect after he tried to take a motorcycle in McCully: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported they arrested a suspect who pulled a man off a motorcycle and punched another man in the face — all in about an hour.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the McCully area. The suspect first tried to drive away on another man’s motorcycle, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

However, police stated the suspect’s attempt to leave was stopped when witnesses scared him, causing him to leave the scene on foot instead.

HPD said the suspect panicked when he heard police sirens in the area. He then asked another man sitting in his truck for a ride. When the man refused, the suspect punched him — twice — in the face.

Police located the 29-year-old suspect nearby and arrested him at around 5:10 p.m.

Honolulu police will continue to investigate this incident.