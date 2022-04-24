HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after they said a 19-year-old man was found at the Shima’s Supermarket parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police and EMS responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the victim was found in front of Shima’s Supermarket. Cones are now covering where the body was found.

“It shocked our manager, he wanted me to lock our doors and stuff as soon as possible,” said witness Bryson Kawamata.

Both Shima’s Supermarket and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue were asked to lock up their stores when police arrived. L&L workers were about to close when they caught the aftermath of the incident across the street.

“What I did see there was a fire truck right in front over here — bunch of cop cars and ambulance just working on him with the chest compressions,” said Kawamata.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After like around 20 to 30 minutes of them working on him they had to put the cover over him, sadly. After that this whole place was swarming with cops,” Kawamata said. “There were a bunch of families looking around just concerned. There was their family member crying.”

According to police, a witness stated she was sitting in her car when she heard a gunshot and saw the victim fall to the ground. The witness told police she do not see anyone else in the area after.

Police have not released any information on a suspect and said no arrests have been made.

That has some Waimanalo residents feeling uneasy.

“It seems like violence is on the rise all over the island and it’s definitely scary,” said Donovan a Waimanalo resident. “Especially for women, children and the elderly and they should watch their surroundings.”