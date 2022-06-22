HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1:50 p.m. near a Makiki grocery store when the suspect got into an argument with a 49-year-old male.

The argument escalated when the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the male victim with it. A witness then intervened and the suspect fled on foot.

HPD officers were able to locate the suspect and arrested him by 2:50 p.m.

The suspect is in custody pending investigation.