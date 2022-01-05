Widow pleads for the return of her husband’s ashes: ‘I will be happy and would appreciate it’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A widow whose house was burglarized is making a plea for someone to return the one item that has barely any monetary value — an urn with her husband’s ashes.

It has been over a month since the burglary and the victim, Meiling Shin, is hoping that somebody would find it in their heart to return her husband’s ashes.

Thieves broke into Shin’s home in Kapolei on Dec. 4, 2021. Security cameras showed at least two men and a woman behind the wheel of a van in her driveway. They took jewelry, electronics and other valuables.

On her night table was a woven box with a white urn wrapped in a silk bow with her husband’s ashes inside. She cannot understand why they took that also.

“Maybe not important to them but it means, to me, a lot, OK? If they have mercy, bring back my husband’s ashes. I will be happy and would appreciate it.” Meiling Shin, burglary victim

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said no arrests have been made, and Shin is losing hope of getting the ashes back.

“I just want my husband’s ashes to come back. The jewelry is gone already, it’s OK,” she said.

Jeffrey Shin was 67-years-old when he suddenly died in 2021. The couple had been married for 32 years. He recently retired from Hawaiian Airlines. Seventy-year-old Meiling was also planning to retire but has decided to keep working with her husband gone. She said he loved the outdoors, so she was planning to scatter his ashes out in the ocean.

“Because he was a surfer before, he loved to surf and so that was his wish,” explained Meiling.

She had scheduled to hold a ceremony in February, and Jeffrey’s family was planning to visit from the mainland.

“We were going to do it in Ala Moana Beach. He always surfed over there. So, when he was young he told me his parents always had a picnic over there, that’s why,” Meiling continued.

If anyone has any information, Meiling said all she wants is the white urn with the ashes, to please return it — no questions asked.