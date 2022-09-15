HONOLULU (KHON2) — From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor’s office addressed west Oahu resident’s concerns about crime in the area.

From Waianae to Ewa, residents voiced their concerns.

“We work here, we live here, we play here,” said a Waianae resident.

“We had a few months where we had all of the smash and grabs and an increase in some crime within residence, robberies and such,” said Penelope Parnes, Ewa Neighborhood Board member.

West Oahu residents had their voices heard about concerns in the community.

“Drugs is out there and Narcotics has gone in to clean it up, it’s still there. For six years I’ve been watching this establishment in Maili.”

A recent crime survey distributed to west Oahu residents showed 78% are concerned with crime in their neighborhoods and want something to be done.

“They want more patrol, for us to drop bail reform, stricter laws, more police presence, more help to place the mentally unstable in housing and the same safe program as Waikiki,” said Honolulu Councilmember Andria Tupola.

Filling vacancies in police district 8 is among the priorities residents want to see. Honolulu Police Chief, Joe Logan, said district 8 is the second busiest behind central Oahu.

“Crime is on par for the same number of years,” said Logan. “So we need to work more on that, but as we fill vacancies we’re working with federal partners to put really bad people away where they need to be.”

Residents want to see the highly anticipated new police district 9 in Waianae become a reality.

“Why isn’t it operating? So that should strongly be a priority in your strategic plan that we need the Waianae substation. We need staffing there, we need councilmember there to put budget.”

Logan said getting more funding is among the efforts in the works to get D9 up and running. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office said they’re cracking down on enforcing punishment.

“If we can leverage the court and get these people to have two options, you either go to prison or go to treatment,” said Thomas Brady, First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. “They don’t really have extensive criminal records, if we could do that that’s what we want to be able to do.”

Again, Chief Logan and Councilmember Tupola said they’ll continue to ask for more funding