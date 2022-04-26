HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Leonard’s Malasada truck in Kaneohe was robbed on Sunday, April 24.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The truck was closed at the time.

Police said two men entered the business and pulled out a handgun.

The act was caught on camera.

The suspects took money and left.

No arrests have been made.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The truck was closed the following day according to the Leonard’s Bakery social media accounts.