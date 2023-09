HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say used force against an elderly victim.

According to police, it happened around 5 p.m. this past Sunday in Kalihi. The suspect then took off on Auld Lane.

He’s described as a man in his 20s, 5-9 to 5-11 weighing 140 to 160 pounds. If you know who he is, call police.