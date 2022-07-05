HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department released the body camera footage of Representative Matthew LoPresti’s arrest for DUI on June 16.

The police officer is seen in the video going toward LoPresti’s car which is pulled over on the side shoulder of Fort Weaver Road in Ewa.

After checking his license and registration the officer told LoPresti he smells alcohol on his breath and asked multiple times if he would take a sobriety test.

LoPresti repeatedly asked why it’s necessary and goes back and forth with the offer.

LoPresti declined to do the test.

Then the police officer asked him to step out of the car, told him he is under arrest for DUI and tried to cuff him.

LoPresti then tried to change his mind, and continues to argue with the officer.

He is placed under arrest and taken in.

LoPresti is out on $500 bail.