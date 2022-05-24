HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waipahu man appeared in federal court in Honolulu on Tuesday, May 24 on charges that he threatened to injure others, and bomb buildings in Utah, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Bryan Melvin Brandenburg, 63, was arrested at his Waipahu home on Monday, May 23.

Brandenburg is charged with transmitting in interstate communication containing a threat to injure and conveying false threats.

Court documents said Brandenburg sent an email on May 4 from Hawaii to court staff in Utah where he has a pending divorce case.

Court documents said in the email he threatened to bomb the 3rd District Courthouse in Salt Lake City, the mayor’s office, the state capitol, every Ivy League school, and the federal courthouse in San Diego.

He also sent emails to media staffers in Utah on May 4 and May 6 threatening to bomb the Salt Lake City courthouse, Hall Labs, and the University of Utah Center for Medical Innovation, court documents said.

Brandenburg faces maximum terms of imprisonment of five years on the count threatening injury and 10 years for the false bomb threat charges if he is convicted.

The judge ordered he be detained until a detention hearing May 27,