HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii state court ruled on Friday to confine Eric Thompson to 24/7 house arrest.

Thompson was ordered by the judge to go straight home and wait to be fitted for an electronic bracelet that will track his every move. The judge said Thompson is not allowed to leave his residence.

On Jan. 13, Honolulu police responded to an emergency call and when they arrived at the scene, they found Jon Tokuhara deceased with fatal injuries at this acupuncture business on Waipahu Depot Street.

HPD determined Tokuhara sustained a gunshot wound.

Court records stated that Thompson’s wife was having an affair with Tokuhara in 2021.

Thompson was arrested on Feb. 14 but posted bail.

The next court date has not yet been determined.