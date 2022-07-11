HONOLULU (KHON2) — The woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend and his friend on Saturday, July 9, was charged with attempted murder on Monday.

Irene Guzman, 31, also make her first court appearance on July 11, at around 8 a.m.

When the Honolulu police arrived at the scene, they found two victims who had been allegedly stabbed by Guzman.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the victims are a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

Court documents said Guzman entered the male victim’s bedroom when he was in there with the female victim and “began attacking the male victim with a kitchen knife, causing him to sustain lacerations to his head and left arm.”

Guzman did not live with her ex-boyfriend at the time of the alleged attack and the male victim said he had been in “an intimate relationship for two years and do not have any children in common,” according to court documents.

When the male victim was arguing with Guzman, his female friend tried to break up the fight after waking up to hearing them argue.

Court documents said when the female victim tried to break up the fight, Guzman “stabbed her multiple times causing her to sustain numerous lacerations to her body.”

A neighbor of the male victim heard the argument between Guzman and the male victim and saw “a female standing on the porch looking up the street holding a knife while yelling,” according to court documents.

Guzman was seen leaving the male’s home in a gray Honda Odyssey van.

Her bail was set to $750,000. Her next court date has not yet been set.