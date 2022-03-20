HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday afternoon, the murder suspect involved in the death of a 20-year-old man in Waikiki turned himself over to Alapai Police Station shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

According to police, the incident occurred after 19-year-old Justice Manumalo Kaio was in a verbal confrontation with the victim on the sidewalk near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Kaio then allegedly shot the victim and fled up Lewers Street towards Kuhio Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by Honolulu EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was not a random act, and police said Kaio and the victim knew each other.