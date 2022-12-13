Police at the scene of a murder investigation in Waikīkī the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In newly released court documents, the murder that occurred in Wakīkī on Tuesday, Dec. 6 allegedly began based on retaliation between two groups.

The documents show that two groups had been in a previous disagreement. It also reveals that on Tuesday, Dec. 6 one group, of whom the suspect was a part, drove into Wakīkī so they could retaliate against the other group in which the victim was affiliated.

The group traveling into Waikīkī, according to documents, dispersed as the retaliatory acts began.

The documents demonstrate that once the victim, who has been identified as Tony Taki, ran, several members of the suspect’s group chased him.

The court documents then claim that the suspect, who is identified as Lionel Winebush, stabbed Taki then ran from the scene. Others were beating Taki with a baseball bat, according to the documents.

The documents also reveal that Taki died at the hospital due to the stab wound. Hence, the stab is being identified as the cause of death, making the ruling a homicide.

Winebush was arrested on Friday, Dec. 9 at Tantalus Lookout. His bail is set at $500,000.