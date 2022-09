HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a man in his 60s is in serious after being stabbed on Monday near Farrington Highway in Waianae.

The incident happened on Sept. 5, at around 9 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. The cause of this incident is unknown at this time. The victim was transported to the nearest emergency room.

Honolulu police are investigating.