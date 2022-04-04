HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man charged in last month’s Waianae shootout will remain in custody until his trial on $1 million bail.

Christopher Broome appeared in court on Monday, April 4.

Broome was charged with first and second degree attempted murder and firearms offenses.

Police said Broome is accused of trying to kill two men in a violent exchange of gunfire sparked by a dispute over a stolen firearm.

Broome’s attorney asked the judge for his client either be released under supervision, or have his bail reduced. He argued that Broome’s risk assessment was incorrectly done.

“My client is a stay at home parent who takes care of the family because his wife works,” said Broome’s attorney Bill Harrison. “It’s clear that he is neither a flight risk nor a danger.”

The request for supervised release and bail reduction was denied by the judge.

His trial is scheduled for June 6.