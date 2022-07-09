HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation on Friday, July 8.

Police said around 9 p.m. a 19-year-old female was driving when an unknown male supposedly shot at her vehicle multiple times.

The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

She was then transferred to the hospital in good condition.

The suspect has not been located. No arrests were made.