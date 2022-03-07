HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A California man was arrested in Hilo on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, use of a firearm and other charges.

The incident happened at a hotel on Banyan Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday, March 4.

Big Island police said Arvil Reed of Riverside, California, 54, hit his friend, a woman, with a firearm.

He also threatened to kill her in their hotel room.

Fire crews treated the woman at the hotel but she did not want to be taken to the hospital.

He remains in custody on $680,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be in Hilo District Court on Monday, March 7.