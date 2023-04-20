HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A vigil was held Thursday evening, April 20 for Gary Rabellizsa, Jr. and Cathy Rabellizsa-Manner who were both killed over the weekend after a chicken fight in Maili. New court documents reveal Gary was trying to break up a fight that had nothing to do with any of the victims.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Thursday, many friends and family members of the victims, including some of the victims who survived the shooting Saturday, April 15, gathered at Maili Beach Park to share their love and respects to Gary and Cathy and their ohana.

Family and community members prayed for an end to gun violence.

“My heart goes out to the families, my biggest condolences. We lost community members and a father of six kids; and now, we have a widow,” said Waianae Coast community leader Rocky Naeole.

“The key was gun violence. We don’t need that here in Waianae. Let this end right here. It’s only going to cause chaos, and we don’t want chaos here in Waianae,” he added.

Court documents revealed Cathy and Gary were at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Witnesses and victims told police about 150 people were at the chicken fight, and a group of roughly 10 people got into a physical fight once the chicken fight was over.

According to one witness related to Cathy and Gary Jr, one of the suspects tried to attack Gary. Gary punched the first suspect to the ground. Then, the second suspect tried to attack Gary; and he punched him to the ground, too.

Two other males tried to attack Gary, and that’s when both suspects stood up and started shooting towards Gary and Cathy.

The document said Gary died from multiple gunshot wounds to his hands and torso, and Cathy died from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Community leaders said the whole event is tragic.

“Two young kids are now forever changed from the actions of one evening,” said Rep. Darius Kila (D) Nanakuli, Maili. “And I think it’s important for the community to reflect how one decision can drastically change your life and the folks around you.”

Documents revealed an evidence specialist recovered seven brass colored cartridge casings, 9 mm type, and submitted into evidence. A metal fragment, copper colored with a lead head, was also recovered from Gary’s body and submitted into evidence.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Both Jacob Borge, 23, and a 16-year-old have been charged for murder, attempted murder and firearm offenses.

Borge’s bail is set at $2 million.