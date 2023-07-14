HONOLULU (KHON2) — The victim’s cell phones provided key evidence in the love triangle murder trial of Eric Thompson. A Honolulu Police Department detective testified on Friday that Thompson’s wife and the victim, Jon Tokuhara, exchanged more than 5,600 text messages in less than a month.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On the stand for the prosecution was HPD Detective Michael Ogawa, an expert on digital forensics, who analyzed the data from Tokuhara’s two cell phones. He said one phone had constant messaging with someone on Instagram who went by the name “Little Squeeze Me.”

“What was the general nature and character of these messages?” asked Deputy Prosecutor Benjamin Rose.

“The context of the messages seem to show that Mr. Tokuhara was involved in an affair,” said Ogawa.

Ogawa testified that Tokuhara and Joyce exchanged 5,610 messages from June 27 until July 23 in 2021.

“From the context of the messages, it sounded like the person that he was involved with was named Joyce and her husband was named Eric,” said Ogawa.

During cross-examination, the defense brought up Tokuhara’s other phone, which he used to play games.

Ogawa said that the phone showed the game Pokemon Go was being played from 5:40 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. on the night Tokuhara was killed. Prosecutors had pointed out that Tokuhara had left it on and the battery eventually ran out because he was shot dead around 6:20.

But the defense asked Ogawa if it was possible that someone had actually turned the phone off at 8:40.

“It is possible, that it got turned off,” said David Hayakawa, Eric Thompson’s attorney.

“It’s possible,” said Oagawa.

“What do you mean it’s possible why is it not possible?” asked Hayakawa.

“I just said it’s possible,” said Ogawa.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

If Tokuhara had turned off his phone at 8:40 that means he was still alive. But prosecutors had said Eric had left the scene hours before that. The trial resumes on Tuesday.