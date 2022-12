HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been sent to the hospital following multiple apparent stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen, said the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

According to EMS, the victim is 65 years old and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department at the scene of an investigation in the Kaneohe area on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation near Kaneohe Bay Drive.