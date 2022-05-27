HONOLULU(KHON2) — Three people are hospitalized and three people are in custody following a shooting Thursday night near the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. And officials said two of the victims are teenagers.

It all unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. when police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in his lower body and leg near Victoria Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were also taken by a private vehicle to a hospital with gunshot wounds. All remain in serious condition.

Three people were also arrested, including a 21-year-old man for attempted murder.

Patrick Nakahara is still in disbelief as he described hearing rapid gunfire right next to Thomas Square after the Youth Challenge Academy graduation Thursday night.

He and his family were there to congratulate his daughter’s friend

“After the graduation was when everybody was coming out from Youth Challenge Academy,” Nakahara said. “When I went across the street from Blaisdell to Thomas square, I observed one group (of people) on the left one group on the right side of the highway.”

He said the two groups were taunting one another.

Moments later he said a fight broke out. That’s when things got out of hand.

“I saw one individual drop down by the wall and extend his hand out and just started firing. All we heard was all the bullets all the shots fired,” he explained. “And the direction they were shooting was where my son them was so I ran and checked on them.”

Once Nakahara realized his children and grandchild were okay, he went after the suspect.

“When (the suspect) just walked away like it was nothing and he wasn’t shooting, it showed me that he didn’t give a care. So I took that chance,” he explained.

Nakahara chased the suspect toward President William McKinley High School and that’s the last thing he remembers.

“I found out later during the investigation that I was hit from behind and when I went down somebody tried to kick me in the face,” he said. “I don’t remember none of that.”

He said he was taken to the hospital where they ran multiple tests on him. He was released several hours later with a concussion.

Captain Parker Bode confirmed that two men, age 17 and 18, were arrested for assault.

KHON asked Nakahara if he would go after the suspect again.

“If my children were involved again, where their lives (in danger), Oh yeah. In a heartbeat,” he said.

“Maybe I didn’t think right, maybe I shouldn’t do what I did, but my first intent was to help,” he said. “You cannot shoot at a one-year-old or a baby and just get away with it. If I can stop you, I’m gonna stop you.”

According to police the firearm has not been located yet.

“However, the suspect vehicle was seized and is pending a search warrant,” Bode said.

Police also said that a stray round from the shooting struck a passing vehicle. Fortunately the occupants from the vehicle were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.