HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a man was arrested for first-degree robbery in Kalihi on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened between a 19-year-old male victim and a 29-year-old male suspect at around 11:48 p.m.

The suspect allegedly used a machete and mallet to threaten and take property from the victim.

Police said they were able to positively identify the suspect and arrest him for robbery.

The suspect remains in custody pending investigation.