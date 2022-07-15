HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department has identified the victim and suspect in a murder investigation in Haiku.

Police said they arrested a 51-year-old Haiku man, Mike Pharisien, on Thursday. By Friday, he was charged with murder in the second degree.

The victim was identified by MPD as 54-year-old Steven Holm, who was found unresponsive in a Haiku residence on Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene at around 9:16 a.m., no life-saving measures were performed as officers determined the man to be deceased.

Injuries to the victim’s body and crime scene evidence depict that foul play could have been a factor.

To determine the exact cause of death, an autopsy has been scheduled.

Pharisien remains in police custody with bail set at $1 million.